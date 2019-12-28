Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.76 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $444.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the highest is $447.60 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $496.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 269,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

