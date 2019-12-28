GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GSI Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GSIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,018. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

