Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.94, approximately 2,876,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,363,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of analysts have commented on SUPV shares. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

