Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the November 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. 32,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

