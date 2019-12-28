GridCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $89.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.