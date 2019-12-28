Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,353,181.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 16.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 237.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Plains by 21.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $863,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 420,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.34. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

