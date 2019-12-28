GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 19,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:EAF remained flat at $$11.67 on Friday. 1,977,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

