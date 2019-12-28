Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 341.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.