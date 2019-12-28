Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 314000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.