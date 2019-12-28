Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLBS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

