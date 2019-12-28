Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.97. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.71% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

