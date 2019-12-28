Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $9.05. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

GSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The firm has a market cap of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

