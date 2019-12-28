Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GAIN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 284,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

