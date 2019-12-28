Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 611,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.
GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
