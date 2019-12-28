Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 611,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.