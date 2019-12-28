Garlicoin (GRLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $34,718.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,092,200 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

