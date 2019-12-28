Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $8.02. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,591 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

In other Gabelli Multimedia Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 3,000 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

