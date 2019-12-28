Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $8.02. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,591 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.
In other Gabelli Multimedia Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 3,000 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
