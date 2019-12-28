Function X Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $485,905.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.08 or 1.00301021 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.
- Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Function X
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
