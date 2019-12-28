Function X Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $485,905.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.08 or 1.00301021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,689,453 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.