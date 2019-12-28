Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

FRO stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

