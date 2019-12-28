Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 246,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 12,060,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,431,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

