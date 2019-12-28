Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,041,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 309,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

