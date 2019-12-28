FLETA One Day Volume Reaches $473,489.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $473,489.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

