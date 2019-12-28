FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ZB.COM, OKEx and Gatecoin. FirstBlood has a market cap of $6.81 million and $1,580.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

