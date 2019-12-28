First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the November 28th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 56.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,856. First United has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.