First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.02). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

