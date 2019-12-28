First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 88,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,717. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

