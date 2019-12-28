Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0016

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $44,727.00 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00335782 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013644 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003453 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

