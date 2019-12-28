Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FTN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.17. 285,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$8.98.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.