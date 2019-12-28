FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

