Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMAO. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,440.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. Company insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

