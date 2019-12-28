Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,905. The stock has a market cap of $765.07 million and a PE ratio of 30.68. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.