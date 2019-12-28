Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market capitalization of $486,310.00 and approximately $5,946.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

