ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $265.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $233,994.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

