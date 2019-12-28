Everex (EVX) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Binance and IDEX. In the last week, Everex has traded down 5% against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.