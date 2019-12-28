Ether-1 Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $225,644.00 and $17,589.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00332754 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013703 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003440 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009997 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,408,384 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

