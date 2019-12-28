Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.25. Escalade has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.00.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

In related news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Escalade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

