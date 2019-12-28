Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,058,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,688 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,618,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489,608. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

