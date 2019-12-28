Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Shares of Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $12.15. Enerflex shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 62,941 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$527.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd will post 1.1809577 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.