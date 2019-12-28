Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Up 50%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 623,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 130,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.