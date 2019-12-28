Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $2,094,750.00. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $447,067.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,047. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Elastic by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 612,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,542. Elastic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

