Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Elanor Retail Property Fund stock opened at A$1.27 ($0.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.24. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99. Elanor Retail Property Fund has a 1 year low of A$1.14 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of A$1.30 ($0.92).

Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

