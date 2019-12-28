Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) were down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 1,820,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 462,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

