Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 912.54% and a negative return on equity of 136.94%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.