E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of E-L Financial stock traded down C$22.93 on Friday, hitting C$802.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$720.05 and a one year high of C$825.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$774.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$757.27.

In related news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$737.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 518,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,289,025. Also, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$737.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,188,262. Insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $7,307,700 in the last 90 days.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

