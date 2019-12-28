DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

