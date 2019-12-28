Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE DS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.07%.

In related news, Director Research Corp Acacia purchased 91,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.