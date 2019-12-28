Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Argus

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Argus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 283.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 122,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.