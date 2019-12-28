Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.65. 974,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a one year low of $106.03 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $5,224,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

