Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

DIN opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $302,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

