Dignity One Day Volume Reaches $46,865.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Dignity token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dignity has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity has a total market cap of $492,445.00 and approximately $46,865.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

