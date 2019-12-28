Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 8.4%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40, 4,055,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,741,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.
In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
