Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 8.4%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40, 4,055,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,741,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

